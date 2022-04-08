Weekly Debrief: Significant progress on homelessness in Milwaukee

Arthur Thomas
Lauren Anderson, Andrew Weiland and Arthur Thomas from BizTimes Media get together to discuss the news of the week, including Milwaukee’s designation as having the lowest per capita unsheltered homeless population in the country. City and county leaders highlight the milestone, the result of collaborative by a number of stakeholders over the better part of a decade, during a press conference this week. Arthur and Andrew also say goodbye to Lauren as she leaves BizTimes to move to Texas.

