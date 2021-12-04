Weekly Debrief: Progress and work to do on MMAC’s Region of Choice initiative

By
Arthur Thomas
-

Lauren Anderson, Andrew Weiland and Arthur Thomas from BizTimes Media get together to talk about the news of the week, including an update on MMAC’s Region of Choice initiative. The chamber’s effort aims to close gaps in prosperity and employment between white, Black and Hispanic residents in metro Milwaukee. In connection with its all-member meeting, MMAC released survey data that showed big gaps in how managers from each group feel about their company and the region.

Insider Spotlight Stories:

Other stories in this episode:

Arthur Thomas
Arthur covers banking and finance and the economy at BizTimes while also leading special projects as an associate editor. He spent also five years covering manufacturing at BizTimes. He previously was managing editor at The Waukesha Freeman. He is a graduate of Carroll University and did graduate coursework at Marquette. A native of southeastern Wisconsin, he is also a nationally certified gymnastics judge and enjoys golf on the weekends.

