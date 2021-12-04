Weekly Debrief: Progress and work to do on MMAC’s Region of Choice initiative

Lauren Anderson, Andrew Weiland and Arthur Thomas from BizTimes Media get together to talk about the news of the week, including an update on MMAC’s Region of Choice initiative. The chamber’s effort aims to close gaps in prosperity and employment between white, Black and Hispanic residents in metro Milwaukee. In connection with its all-member meeting, MMAC released survey data that showed big gaps in how managers from each group feel about their company and the region.
Insider Spotlight Stories:
- A care crisis: Demand surges for child mental health services, but providers are in short supply
- Harley-Davidson CEO taking $600,000 salary cut in new pay deal
- Potawatomi CEO hints at $150 million investment
Other stories in this episode:
- Survey shows disparity among white, Black and Hispanic leaders’ outlook on the city and their companies
- Indoor music venue complex planned near Summerfest grounds