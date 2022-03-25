Weekly Debrief: One strong month of job growth won’t solve Wisconsin’s population challenges

BizTimes Milwaukee editors Andrew Weiland and Arthur Thomas discuss the news of the week, including a strong jobs report for the state of Wisconsin in February and the continuation of slow to no population growth in the state.
Insider Spotlight Stories:
- A ‘classic entrepreneur’: How James Kyle grew Delavan-based Millennium into one of America’s fastest-growing companies
- Haribo hiring 100 employees to work at Pleasant Prairie factory
Other stories in this episode:
- Wisconsin added 20,700 private sector jobs in February
- Wisconsin’s job growth was in the top 10 in February, but longer term, state still lags nationally
- Milwaukee County’s population dropped by more than 10,000 in 2021