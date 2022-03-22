Haribo hiring 100 employees to work at Pleasant Prairie factory

As Haribo
progresses toward the completion of construction for the first phase of its Pleasant Prairie manufacturing plant, the company is hosting a three-day career fair this week to hire future employees.
“We’re aiming to have approximately 100 new manufacturing associates in early 2023 in a wide variety of exciting roles,” said Lauren Triffler,
head of communications for Haribo.
This is the company’s first North American manufacturing facility, under construction southwest of 120th Avenue (West Frontage Road) and Highway C (Wilmot Road) in the Prairie Highlands Corporate Park. The facility is on 136.8 acres of property.
There will be several phases involved with the project including a warehouse, manufacturing facility, administrative building, daycare center, fitness building and a retail component for the public. Haribo has not specified by what date the full buildout of the campus will completed.
At the end of the first phase, which is scheduled to be completed in 2023, there will be 385 jobs available at the facility. Triffler said the company is hoping to begin moving in production equipment later this year.
Future phases could bring employment at the complex to more than 1,200.
“Our construction timeline is on schedule and we’re so excited to be opening soon and producing our fan favorite HARIBO Goldbears in the U.S.,” Triffler said. “This manufacturing facility will enable us to serve our customers and consumers with excellence and more speed than ever before.”
Haribo plans to produce
132 million pounds of gummi candies annually when the first phase the Pleasant Prairie manufacturing campus is complete.
The career fair will be held at Gateway Technical College, 3520 30th
Ave., Kenosha. The hours for the fair are March 23 from 6 p.m. to 7:30 p.m.; March 24 from noon to 1:30 p.m. and 6 p.m. to 7:30 p.m.; and March 26 from 10 a.m. to 11:30 a.m.
Haribo will be hiring line operators, technical experts, supervisors and senior management employees.