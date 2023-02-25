Weekly Debrief: Northwestern Mutual’s big year is a big deal for Milwaukee

By
Arthur Thomas
-

Apple PodcastsSpotify

Andrew Weiland and Arthur Thomas from BizTimes Media discuss the news of the week, including Northwestern Mutual reporting record revenue for the year of almost $35 billion. The results follow earlier news that the company is planning to pay out a record $6.8 billion in dividends. Andrew and Arthur discuss what it means for Milwaukee and the region to have a company like NML  call the city home.

Insider Story Spotlight:

Big Story

Sign up for BizTimes Daily Alerts

Stay up-to-date on the people, companies and issues that impact business in Milwaukee and Southeast Wisconsin

Arthur Thomas
Arthur covers banking and finance and the economy at BizTimes while also leading special projects as an associate editor. He also spent five years covering manufacturing at BizTimes. He previously was managing editor at The Waukesha Freeman. He is a graduate of Carroll University and did graduate coursework at Marquette. A native of southeastern Wisconsin, he is also a nationally certified gymnastics judge and enjoys golf on the weekends.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR