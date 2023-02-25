Weekly Debrief: Northwestern Mutual’s big year is a big deal for Milwaukee

Andrew Weiland and Arthur Thomas from BizTimes Media discuss the news of the week, including Northwestern Mutual reporting record revenue for the year of almost $35 billion. The results follow earlier news that the company is planning to pay out a record $6.8 billion in dividends. Andrew and Arthur discuss what it means for Milwaukee and the region to have a company like NML call the city home.
Insider Story Spotlight:
- Uline’s next distribution center in Kenosha will be first of four future buildings
- Appleton-based manufacturer opens technology center near downtown Milwaukee
Big Story