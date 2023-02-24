Appleton-based manufacturer opens technology center near downtown Milwaukee

Appleton-based Miller Electric Manufacturing LLC has expanded into Milwaukee through the opening of a new technology center at the Schlitz Park complex, located just north of downtown.
Located within the Keghouse building at 111 W. Pleasant St., the center is approximately 5,100 square feet. Miller Electric is looking to hire 20 people to work at the technology center.
The company began looking for a new space about a year and a half ago, according to Chuck Romenesko, engineering director. He said the team considered several other locations including Madison, North Carolina, Houston, New York and Chicago.
“When it comes to the engineering we’re looking at doing, which is power electronics and embedded software, Milwaukee really is the hub in terms of the talent pool that’s here,” said Romenesko.
The proximity of Milwaukee School of Engineering, Marquette University and the University of Wisconsin-Milwaukee played a key role in Miller Electric’s decision to establish a presence in downtown Milwaukee. The company is looking to create a pipeline of tech workers to help with its research.
“It’s a nice setup and there’s plenty of spaces within Schlitz Park where we could expand. If it happens that this technology center takes off and we need more space, I wouldn’t hesitate to stay here,” said Romenesko.
Miller Electric is a manufacturer of arc welding products. The company employs about 1,500 people in Appleton. It is owned by Glenview, Illinois-based Illinois Tool Works Inc.
[caption id="attachment_565333" align="aligncenter" width="2560"] The inside of Miller Electric Manufacturing’s new technology center at Schlitz Park.[/caption]