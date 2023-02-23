Uline’s next distribution center in Kenosha will be first of four future buildings

Pleasant Prairie-based shipping and business supplies provider Uline says it is looking to expand its presence in Kenosha County with four new industrial buildings.
Following news late last week that the company is seeking approval to build a new 1.4 million-square-foot distribution center, Uline confirmed today that it will eventually build a total of four new buildings on land that was purchased last year.
“Uline has recently purchased (an) additional 350 acres of industrial land to ensure its supply chain can support continued growth and future expansion,” said the company in a statement Thursday. “The land will allow for a combined total of four buildings and 4.5 million square feet of new industrial development. The first phase of the expansion will begin later in 2023 with a new, state-of-the-art 1.4 million-square-foot distribution center. Uline is excited that this growth will provide job opportunities to the residents of Kenosha County and surrounding communities. As a long-standing corporate citizen, we are proud to continue our investment and commitment in the community.”
Before the new distribution center can be built at the intersection of 38th Street and 136th Avenue, a portion of the parcel of land that Uline plans to build on will need to be annexed from the Town of Paris and into the City of Kenosha. The parcel must also be rezoned. It will then be attached to a second parcel Uline already owns within city limits.
The company was not immediately available to provide more details about what the additional three industrial buildings will be used for.
Uline has grown significantly since moving its corporate headquarters from Waukegan, Illinois to Pleasant Prairie in 2010. The company has 9,000 employees across the country and added more than 5 million square feet of space in 2022. The company currently has 25.3 million square feet of space across its 13 locations.