Uline’s next distribution center in Kenosha will be first of four future buildings

By
-
A rendering of Uline's proposed new distribution center in Kenosha.

Pleasant Prairie-based shipping and business supplies provider Uline says it is looking to expand its presence in Kenosha County with four new industrial buildings. Following news late last week that the company is seeking approval to build a new 1.4 million-square-foot distribution center, Uline confirmed today that it will eventually build a total of four

Ashley Smart
Ashley covers startups, technology and manufacturing for BizTimes. She was previously the managing editor of the News Graphic and Washington County Daily News. In past reporting roles, covering education at The Waukesha Freeman, she received several WNA awards. She is a UWM graduate. In her free time, Ashley enjoys watching independent films, tackling a new recipe in the kitchen and reading a good book.

