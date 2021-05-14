Weekly Debrief: NASCAR sponsors; Rexnord-Regal Beloit deal and the reopening of the economy

BizTimes editors Andrew Weiland, Lauren Anderson and Arthur Thomas discuss the news of the week, including a title sponsor for the NASCAR race at Road America, background on how Rexnord and Regal Beloit’s $3.69 billion merger came to be, and a whole lot of developments in the reopening of the economy.

