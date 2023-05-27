Weekly Debrief: Master Lock plant closing is yet another blow for Milwaukee

Andrew Weiland and Arthur Thomas from BizTimes Media get together to discuss the news of the week, including Master Lock’s decision to close its Milwaukee plant, eliminating around 330 jobs. The closure represents another piece of bad news for the northwest side of Milwaukee, which has lost Leonardo DRS, Astronautics and others in recent years.
Insider Story Spotlight:
- Future unclear for Hampton Inn & Suites in downtown Milwaukee after sudden closure
- ATC seeking to buy, renovate Pewaukee HQ for $91 million
Big Story:
- Master Lock parent company ‘footprint improvements,’ including planned shutdown of Milwaukee plant, aim to boost profits up to $75 million