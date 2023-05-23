ATC seeking to buy, renovate Pewaukee HQ for $91 million

ATC's headquarters in Pewaukee. Photo credit: Google.

American Transmission Co. is seeking permission from regulators to buy and renovate its Pewaukee corporate headquarters for a total of $91 million, according to documents filed with the state Public Service Commission. The utility, which owns and operates more than 10,000 miles of high-voltage transmission lines across Wisconsin, Michigan, Minnesota and Illinois, currently leases the

Arthur Thomas
Arthur covers banking and finance and the economy at BizTimes while also leading special projects as an associate editor. He also spent five years covering manufacturing at BizTimes. He previously was managing editor at The Waukesha Freeman. He is a graduate of Carroll University and did graduate coursework at Marquette. A native of southeastern Wisconsin, he is also a nationally certified gymnastics judge and enjoys golf on the weekends.

