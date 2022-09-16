Weekly Debrief: Is closing Brady Street to vehicles a good idea?

By
Arthur Thomas
-

Andrew Weiland and Arthur Thomas from BizTimes Media get together to discuss the news of the week, including a plan for the Brady Street BID to study pedestrianizing Brady Street. Andrew and Arthur discuss what’s pushed the study forward, potential considerations for the idea and the possibility of other streets in Milwaukee being closed to traffic.

Arthur Thomas
Arthur covers banking and finance and the economy at BizTimes while also leading special projects as an associate editor. He also spent five years covering manufacturing at BizTimes. He previously was managing editor at The Waukesha Freeman. He is a graduate of Carroll University and did graduate coursework at Marquette. A native of southeastern Wisconsin, he is also a nationally certified gymnastics judge and enjoys golf on the weekends.

