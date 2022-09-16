Weekly Debrief: Is closing Brady Street to vehicles a good idea?

Andrew Weiland and Arthur Thomas from BizTimes Media get together to discuss the news of the week, including a plan for the Brady Street BID to study pedestrianizing Brady Street. Andrew and Arthur discuss what’s pushed the study forward, potential considerations for the idea and the possibility of other streets in Milwaukee being closed to traffic.
Insider Story Spotlight
- Couture construction reaches above-ground phase
- Wisconsin lost 2,800 private sector jobs in August as state’s recovery lags
Big Story