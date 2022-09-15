Brady Street BID to study closing street to vehicles

After a hit-and-run crash left a Milwaukee man dead earlier this week, the Brady Street BID’s Board of Directors says it is looking into “pedestrianizing” Brady Street, closing it to vehicular traffic.

The crash occurred on Sept. 11 in the 2100 block of East Brady Street. Police are still searching for the suspect involved in that crash. The victim has since been identified as 32-year-old Arne Bast.

A quadruple shooting in the 1300 block of East Hamilton Street, near Brady Street’s bar district, on Wednesday has also caused alarm. Milwaukee Police say they expect all four victims to survive, but one man was transported to a local hospital in grave condition.

On Wednesday The Brady Street BID Board of Directors voted to move forward with a study to look at options for pedestrianizing Brady Street.

“The Brady (Street) BID has invested time and dollars in public safety, from cameras posted along the district to increased security for events and frequent requests for additional police presence during the time when our popular entertainment district is at its busiest,” said a statement issued today by the Brady Street BID. “The events of this week are cause for us to make a plea for a stronger partnership with the city of Milwaukee. The BID board believes it’s time to take a look at our unique neighborhood that happens to be one of the most popular entertainment districts but set in a challenging, narrow street.”

The BID plans to work with Milwaukee Mayor Cavalier Johnson, state Rep. Jonathan Brostoff and the city’s Department of Public Works, as well as residents and businesses, throughout the duration of the study to review all aspects of traffic impact of closing Brady Street to vehicular traffic and provide a variety of options.

“No plan will be approved without significant input from residents and businesses,” the board said in a news release.