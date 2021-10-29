Weekly Debrief: How are Wisconsin companies dealing with supply chain and logistics issues?

Last updated on October 29th, 2021 at 10:03 pm
Andrew Weiland and Arthur Thomas from BizTimes Media discuss how southeastern Wisconsin manufacturers have been navigating supply chain issues, including comments from leaders at companies like Snap-on, Harley-Davidson, Zurn, Badger Meter, Strattec and Milwaukee Tool.
Insider Spotlight Stories:
Stories in this episode:
- Growth in southeastern Wisconsin manufacturing slowed amid rising costs and shortages
- Supply chain, loss of placement at U.S. retailer drive 16% sales drop at Koss
- Zurn saw 50 containers delayed by ‘logistics knot’ in the third quarter
- Harley-Davidson had its best third quarter in a long time
- Strattec CEO says long-term view helps in navigating automotive industry rollercoaster
- Snap-on CEO says company’s business model protects it from supply chain issues
- Milwaukee Tool’s Steve Richman on helping supply chain teams and recruiting talent to Milwaukee
- Badger Meter CEO discusses approach to dealing with supply chain issues