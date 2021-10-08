Weekly Debrief: Former DNR office building on King Drive is for sale, what could it become?

Andrew Weiland, Alex Zank and Arthur Thomas from BizTimes Media get together to discuss the news of the week on the BizTimes MKE Podcast, including the state of Wisconsin looking to sell the former Department of Natural Resource office building at the northeast corner of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Drive and West North Avenue in Milwaukee. Alex discusses what some real estate analysts see for the property and Andrew points out the property has “tremendous potential.”

Insider Spotlight Stories:

– Ball Metalpack to add 50 jobs at Milwaukee plant to support new production line

– Van Horn Development, town of Sheboygan pursuing 99-acre mixed-use project at I-43 and Highway 42

– Passenger traffic at Mitchell Airport dipped 4.3% in August

Other stories in this episode

– State wants to sell former DNR office building at King and North

– The tremendous potential of King Drive