Weekly Debrief: Connecting Pleasant Prairie job growth to Biden’s broadband efforts

Andrew Weiland and Arthur Thomas from BizTimes Media get together to discuss the news of the week, including Nokia’s plans to manufacture broadband components at the Pleasant Prairie facility of San Jose-based Sanmina. They discuss whether the BEAN program that’s led to the investment is a wise use of government spending and whether provisions encouraging U.S. manufacturing make sense.
Insider Story Spotlight
- Children’s Wisconsin plans new clinic, with urgent care, on Milwaukee’s far northwest side
- Haribo already approved for $8.6 million in tax credits for Pleasant Prairie factory
Big Story
- Nokia will manufacture broadband network electronics at Sanmina’s Pleasant Prairie facility
- Vice President Kamala Harris visits Sanmina’s Pleasant Prairie plant to tout company’s new partnership with Nokia
