Weekly Debrief: Connecting Pleasant Prairie job growth to Biden’s broadband efforts

Andrew Weiland and Arthur Thomas from BizTimes Media get together to discuss the news of the week, including Nokia’s plans to manufacture broadband components at the Pleasant Prairie facility of San Jose-based Sanmina. They discuss whether the BEAN program that’s led to the investment is a wise use of government spending and whether provisions encouraging U.S. manufacturing make sense.

