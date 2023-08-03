Nokia will manufacture broadband network electronics at Sanmina’s Pleasant Prairie facility

Sanmina's Pleasant Prairie plant. Image from Google.

Finland-based telecommunications company Nokia will soon begin manufacturing broadband network electronics in southeastern Wisconsin. The company announced today that in 2024, it will begin manufacturing fiber-optic broadband network electronics products at Sanmina’s Pleasant Prairie facility. The partnership between the companies is expected to create up to 200 jobs at the facility. San Jose, California-based Sanmina

Ashley Smart
Ashley covers startups, technology and manufacturing for BizTimes. She was previously the managing editor of the News Graphic and Washington County Daily News. In past reporting roles, covering education at The Waukesha Freeman, she received several WNA awards. She is a UWM graduate. In her free time, Ashley enjoys watching independent films, tackling a new recipe in the kitchen and reading a good book.
