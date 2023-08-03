Nokia will manufacture broadband network electronics at Sanmina’s Pleasant Prairie facility

Finland-based telecommunications company Nokia
will soon begin manufacturing broadband network electronics in southeastern Wisconsin. The company announced today that in 2024, it will begin manufacturing fiber-optic broadband network electronics products at Sanmina’s
Pleasant Prairie facility. The partnership between the companies is expected to create up to 200 jobs at the facility.
San Jose, California-based Sanmina is an electronics manufacturer that serves OEMs in the communications and hardware fields. By manufacturing its products in Pleasant Prairie, Nokia will be the first company to make products that will be used in the United States’ Broadband Equity, Access and Deployment (BEAD) program. The BEAD program aims to narrow the digital divide across the U.S. and contribute to economic growth and job creation.
Having access to technology that is built in the U.S. is a key requirement for states and infrastructure players that want to take part in BEAD and the $42 billion of available federal funding allocated for broadband rollouts to unserved and underserved communities.
Nokia also has plans to manufacture optical modules in the United States in the future.
“Sanmina has been manufacturing in the U.S. for more than 40 years and we are excited to partner with Nokia to support their efforts to build robust and resilient high-tech fiber broadband networks that will connect people and societies,” said Jure Sola
, chairman and chief executive officer of Sanmina. “By continuing to invest in domestic manufacturing, Nokia and Sanmina will be able to help create a sustainable future for the industry, one that drives job growth and ensures the fiber products produced embody the quality and excellence associated with American manufacturing.”
The fiber-optic broadband products Nokia plans to manufacture in the U.S. include OLT optical modules, an “outdoor-hardened” optical terminal network, a small form factor OLT, and an optical line termination card used for a modular access node.
“At Nokia, we create technology that helps the world act together. We are committed to connecting people and communities. However, many Americans still lack adequate connectivity, leaving them at a disadvantage when it comes to accessing work, education and health care,” said Pekka Lundmark
, president and CEO of Nokia. “Programs like BEAD can change this. By bringing the manufacturing of our fiber-optic broadband access products to the U.S., BEAD participants will be able to work with us to bridge the digital divide. We look forward to bringing more Americans online.”