Weekly Debrief: Brookfield Boston Store, Chase Tower and Johnny V’s Tosa plans, unpacking a busy week for commercial real estate news

Andrew Weiland and Alex Zank join Arthur Thomas to discuss a busy news in metro Milwaukee commercial real estate. There was John “Johnny V” Vassallo’s proposed mixed-use tower in Wauwatosa, the third iteration of a project that has drawn the ire of some local residents. Alex also broke the news that the Chase Tower in downtown Milwaukee is being sold to a New York investment firm that made another large purchase in the region recently. Mark Irgens also broke news at the BizTimes Commercial Real Estate and Development Conference that his firm is under contract to buy the former Boston Store at Brookfield Square. Andrew, Alex and Arthur also discuss their takeaways for the office and industrial markets from an insight-filled conference. See the entire Commercial Real Estate and Development Conference on demand.

