Weekly Debrief: Baird makes another commitment to downtown Milwaukee

Arthur Thomas
Andrew Weiland and Arthur Thomas from BizTimes Media get together to discuss the news of the week, including financial services firm Baird making another commitment to downtown Milwaukee. Earlier this year, the firm bought the naming rights for the downtown convention center and this week the company extended its leasbize at the U.S. Bank building through 2033.

