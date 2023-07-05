Report: Milwaukee ranked as 7th hottest apartment market in U.S.

By
-
Milwaukee skyline
Milwaukee skyline

A new report from Santa Barbara, California-based RentCafe ranks Milwaukee as the 7th “most competitive” apartment rental market in the nation. For its report, RentCafe analyzed 137 markets in the U.S. where it says data was available to rank the nation’s hottest renting spots. It used five key indicators in its analysis: the number of

Want to Read the Entire Article?

Become a BizTimes Insider today and get immediate access to our subscriber-only content and much more.

Become an Insider Now

Already an Insider? Log In

Or purchase a bypass link here

Sign up for BizTimes Daily Alerts

Stay up-to-date on the people, companies and issues that impact business in Milwaukee and Southeast Wisconsin

Andrew Weiland
Andrew is the editor of BizTimes Milwaukee. He joined BizTimes in 2003, serving as managing editor and real estate reporter for 11 years. A University of Wisconsin-Madison graduate, he is a lifelong resident of the state. He lives in Muskego with his wife, Seng, their son, Zach, and their dog, Hokey. He is an avid sports fan and is a member of the Muskego Athletic Association board of directors.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

No posts to display