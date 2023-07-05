Developer purchases former We Energies power plant site in Pleasant Prairie

Hunter covers commercial and residential real estate for BizTimes. He previously wrote for the Waukesha Freeman and Milwaukee Journal Sentinel. A recent graduate of UW-Milwaukee, with a degree in journalism and urban studies, he was news editor of the UWM Post. He has received awards from the Milwaukee Press Club and Wisconsin Newspaper Association. Hunter loves cooking, gardening and 2000s girly pop.

An affiliate of Nevada-based Dermody Properties purchased the former We Energies power plant site in Pleasant Prairie as the company moves forward with an industrial redevelopment of the site. The $24.1 million purchase divides the property at 8000 95th St. into three lots, where Dermody will redevelop 198 acres. We Energies will retain about 200

Dermody Properties intends to own the real estate long-term, leasing the buildings to future tenants, according to village documents. Pleasant Prairie community development director Jean Werbie-Harris said the remaining power plant structures will be razed.

Also included is a proposal for a 2-acre park at the northwest corner of 80th Avenue and 95th Street. The project will receive tax incremental financing, according to village documents.

Known as Logisticenter, the Dermody development would consist of the construction of three industrial buildings with 550,000, 620,000 and 1.1 million square feet of space. As part of the project, 80th Avenue will be extended north and end in a cul-de-sac. The extension will include public sanitary sewer, a storm sewer and a water main. [caption id="attachment_571879" align="aligncenter" width="1024"]A map of the 198-acre redevelopment site. Map from Village of Pleasant Prairie[/caption]