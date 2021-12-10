Weekly Debrief: ‘A wake-up call for Wisconsin employers’ as half of women are considering quitting

By
Arthur Thomas
-

Lauren Anderson, Andrew Weiland and Arthur Thomas from BizTimes Media get together to discuss the news of the week, including a survey from Kane Communications that found half of working women in Wisconsin are considering leaving their job. The group discusses why women are considering leaving, how it matters for the business community and how employers might turn it into a competitive advantage if they take the right steps.

Insider Spotlight Stories:

Other stories in this episode

Arthur Thomas
Arthur covers banking and finance and the economy at BizTimes while also leading special projects as an associate editor. He spent also five years covering manufacturing at BizTimes. He previously was managing editor at The Waukesha Freeman. He is a graduate of Carroll University and did graduate coursework at Marquette. A native of southeastern Wisconsin, he is also a nationally certified gymnastics judge and enjoys golf on the weekends.

