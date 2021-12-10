Weekly Debrief: ‘A wake-up call for Wisconsin employers’ as half of women are considering quitting

Lauren Anderson, Andrew Weiland and Arthur Thomas from BizTimes Media get together to discuss the news of the week, including a survey from Kane Communications that found half of working women in Wisconsin are considering leaving their job. The group discusses why women are considering leaving, how it matters for the business community and how employers might turn it into a competitive advantage if they take the right steps.
