Weekly Debrief: 5 prime development sites in metro Milwaukee

By
Arthur Thomas
-

Apple Podcasts  Spotify

BizTimes Media’s Arthur Thomas and Andrew Weiland follow-up on a discussion from last week’s episode where Andrew described the future site of a 32-story mixed-use tower in the Third Ward as one of those sites where it is hard to believe nothing significant has been developed. Andrew said there are a number of sites like that around the city, so Arthur asked him to put together a list of five with potential. Three of them are in or near downtown Milwaukee while the others are in Wauwatosa and Brookfield.

Get our email updates

Arthur Thomas
Arthur covers banking and finance and the economy at BizTimes while also leading special projects as an associate editor. He spent also five years covering manufacturing at BizTimes. He previously was managing editor at The Waukesha Freeman. He is a graduate of Carroll University and did graduate coursework at Marquette. A native of southeastern Wisconsin, he is also a nationally certified gymnastics judge and enjoys golf on the weekends.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR