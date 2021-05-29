Weekly Debrief: 5 prime development sites in metro Milwaukee

BizTimes Media’s Arthur Thomas and Andrew Weiland follow-up on a discussion from last week’s episode where Andrew described the future site of a 32-story mixed-use tower in the Third Ward as one of those sites where it is hard to believe nothing significant has been developed. Andrew said there are a number of sites like that around the city, so Arthur asked him to put together a list of five with potential. Three of them are in or near downtown Milwaukee while the others are in Wauwatosa and Brookfield.