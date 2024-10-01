WEC Energy Group seeking to spend $1.7 billion on additional renewables

WEC Energy Group
, the parent company of We Energies, is seeking approval from state regulators to spend more than $1.7 billion to acquire roughly 700 megawatts of solar, wind and battery storage capacity across seven generation facilities.
The projects include 500 MW of solar across three projects in Wood, Columbia and Rock counties, 180 MW of wind power across two projects in Iowa and Grant counts, and 100 MW of battery storage, also in Wood and Rock counties.
Most of that capacity would be for Wisconsin Electric, the utility serving southeastern Wisconsin, but a portion would be for Wisconsin Public Service Corp., the company’s northeastern Wisconsin utility.
Madison Gas & Electric would also acquire a portion of the projects, which are being built and developed by affiliates of Chicago-based Invenergy LLC
.
“These renewable energy projects are part of our commitment to build a bright, sustainable future and provide customers affordable, reliable and clean energy,” said Mike Hooper
, president of We Energies. “As we close our older, less-efficient fossil fuel plants, projects like these — along with our proposed highly efficient natural gas plants — will help power the grid and make sure customers have the energy they depend on.”
The individual investments include:
- $406 million for the Saratoga solar and battery storage projects in Saratoga in Wood County,
- $405 million for the Ursa solar project in Courtland and Springvale in Columbia County,
- $409 million for the Dawn Harvest solar and storage project in La Prairie and Harmony in Rock County,
- $320 million for the Badger Hollow wind project in Clifton, Eden and Linden in Iowa and Grant counties and,
- $199 million for the Whitetail wind project in Clifton and Wingville in Grant County,
Construction on the projects would begin next year with completion and service beginning sometime between the end of 2026 and mid-2028 depending on the project.
The projects are the latest in a series of investments the utilities have made to move electricity generation away from coal and to renewable sources. WEC Energy Group utilities have already been approved for six utility-scale solar projects in recent years representing more than 1,000 MW of capacity and more than $1.5 billion investment.
WEC Energy’s current 2024 to 2028 capital plan includes $7 billion of investment in renewables, primarily for solar.
At the same time, the company is retiring older coal generating plants in Oak Creek and transitioning newer units to natural gas. WEC Energy has set a goal of eliminating coal as an electricity source by 2032. In addition to transitioning older units, the company is seeking approval to invest $1.2 billion for 1,100 MW of natural gas generating capacity in Oak Creek and another $280 million in Kenosha County for 128 MW of capacity.
While the investments will help the company meet its emission reduction targets, there is an impact on customers. In the rate case currently before the state Public Service Commission, Wisconsin Electric is seeking approval for a 6.9% increase in electric revenues for 2025 and another 4.6% increase in 2026. That increase only covers facilities in-service during the period.
Public hearings for the rate case are taking place today in Racine, Thursday in Milwaukee and on Oct. 10 in Ashwaubenon.
Longer-term, WEC estimates the investments in renewables will save customers $2 billion by not having to operate and maintain coal plants and not paying for fuel to power those plants.