Subscribe
Login
Login
Subscribe
Energy & Environment

WEC Energy Group seeking to spend $1.7 billion on additional renewables

Arthur Thomas
By Arthur Thomas
The Two Creeks Solar Park, a 150 MW facility in Manitowoc County that was the first large-scale solar park in the state when it went online in November 2020.
The Two Creeks Solar Park, a 150 MW facility in Manitowoc County that was the first large-scale solar park in the state when it went online in November 2020.
Learn more about:
InvenergyWEC Energy GroupMike Hooper
Last updated

WEC Energy Group, the parent company of We Energies, is seeking approval from state regulators to spend more than $1.7 billion to acquire roughly 700 megawatts of solar, wind and battery storage capacity across seven generation facilities. The projects include 500 MW of solar across three projects in Wood, Columbia and Rock counties, 180 MW

Already a subscriber? Log in

To continue reading this article ...

Subscribe to BizTimes today and get immediate access to our Insider-only content and much more.

Learn More and Subscribe Now
  • Critical Milwaukee and Southeastern Wisconsin business news and analysis updated daily.
  • 16 issues per year delivered in print or digitally
  • Unlimited access to all insider only content on our website, on any device.
  • Free email alerts.
  • Extra bonus issues (STUFF and Giving Guide)
  • Discounted in-person event registration

Click here to purchase a sharable paywall bypass link for this subscriber-only article.

What's New

BizPeople

Submit a BizPeople

Share new hires, promotions and employee accolades with the region's business leaders.

Learn More

Sponsored Content

Up-to-the-minute business news, thoughtful analysis and valuable strategic insights for Milwaukee and Southeastern Wisconsin business leaders.

Copyright © 2024 BizTimes - Milwaukee Business News. All Rights Reserved.