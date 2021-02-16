WEC Energy Group seeking approval for $360 million investment in solar, battery park

Milwaukee-based WEC Energy Group is seeking approval from state regulators to spend $360 million to own and create the first large-scale solar and battery storage project in Wisconsin.

The Paris Solar-Battery Park in Kenosha County would feature 200 MW of solar power generation and another 110 MW of battery storage. The solar arrays would be enough to power 60,000 homes while the battery storage system would discharge power after the sun goes down.

Two WEC Energy Group utilities, WE Energies and Wisconsin Public Service, would own 90% of the project and Madison Gas and Electric would own the other 10%, under a plan submitted to regulators on Tuesday.

The total investment in the project from there utilities would be $400 million. WEC plans to invest $2 billion in new solar, wind and battery storage projects by 2025.

The Paris solar park would be located north of Highway 142 and west of I-94. The project developer, Invenergy, already received Wisconsin Public Service Commission approval late last year to develop the 200 MW of solar generation.

WEC Energy Group and MGE are proposing to take ownership of the project and add on the 110 MW of battery storage capability.

“This project is another concrete example of our commitment to build a bright, sustainable future,” said Tom Metcalfe, president — We Energies and Wisconsin Public Service. “As the largest renewable energy investor in the state, we know the importance of clean energy. Projects like this maintain reliability, deliver significant savings to customers and support the goals of the Governor’s Task Force on Climate Change.”

If approved, construction on the project would begin in 2022 and it would go into service in 2023.