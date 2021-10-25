WEC Energy Group names its next CEO

Milwaukee-based WEC Energy Group has announced a series of leadership changes taking place on Feb. 1, including the naming of its next chief executive officer.
Scott Lauber, currently chief operating officer, will become president and CEO while Kevin Fletcher transitions from those roles to a senior adviser position.
Fletcher also announced plans to retire in June.
Gale Klappa will remain the executive chairman of WEC Energy Group, the parent company of We Energies and Wisconsin Public Service Corp., through May 2024, a timeline previously disclosed in the company’s securities filings.
"On behalf of the board, I want to thank Kevin for guiding the operations of the company and extending our track record of world-class performance," Klappa said. "Over the past several years, Kevin and I have worked hand-in-hand to build and strengthen our leadership team. The depth and commitment of our officer group is a testament to that effort."
Lauber joined Wisconsin Energy Corp. in 1990 and has held a number of positions with the company and its subsidiaries, including financial manager for distribution operations, manager of corporate accounting and budget, controller of the delivery business, and assistant treasurer.
He was named vice president and treasurer of WEC Energy Group when it was formed in June 2015 and became executive vice president and chief financial officer in 2016. He became COO in June 2020.
"As we look forward, we know that Scott Lauber's experience and demonstrated results over a wide-ranging, 31-year career at the company have prepared him well for the opportunities ahead," Klappa said. "Our future is bright."
The company is yet to set compensation arrangements for Lauber’s new position and Fletcher’s senior adviser role.