Webinar will examine what you need to know about cybersecurity

A free webcast from BT360 Content Solutions, a service of BizTimes Media, will provide crucial insights into what businesses can do to protect against an increasingly ominous cyberattack threat landscape.

The webcast will be shown on Thursday, April 14, from 1-2 p.m. CST.

Discussion topics will include:

Analyzing potential internal and external threats

Covering the basics to ensure adequate security measures are in place

Mitigating cyber security risks by building a strategic cyber continuity plan

Network security testing

Incident response and disaster recovery

Emerging security tools and trends that should be on your radar

The presenters for the webcast will be Jason Navarro, director of cyber crime insurance for R&R Insurance Services, and Kevin Bong, director of cybersecurity for Sikich LLP.

The program is sponsored by Pewaukee-based R&R Insurance Services and Sikich LLP.

Click here to register, and to submit questions to the presenters.