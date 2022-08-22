‘We want you in Milwaukee’

By
Andrew Weiland
-
Milwaukee Mayor Cavalier Johnson, RNC chair Ronna McDaniel and local host committee chair Reince Priebus sign the official bid for Milwaukee to host the 2024 RNC. Credit: TMJ4 News live stream
Several people deserve credit for convincing the Republican National Committee to hold their 2024 national convention in Milwaukee. They include: VISIT Milwaukee president and chief executive officer Peggy Williams-Smith, former White House chief of staff…

Want to Read More?

We're having a flash sale! Subscribe to BizTimes right now for only $5 per month ... over 40% off our normal rate.

Become an Insider Now

Limited time offer. New subscribers only.

Already an Insider? Log In

Andrew Weiland
Andrew is the editor of BizTimes Milwaukee. He joined BizTimes in 2003, serving as managing editor and real estate reporter for 11 years. A University of Wisconsin-Madison graduate, he is a lifelong resident of the state. He lives in Muskego with his wife, Seng, their son, Zach, and their dog, Hokey. He is an avid sports fan and is a member of the Muskego Athletic Association board of directors.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

No posts to display