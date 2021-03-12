We Energies president leaving for return to Australia

Tom Metcalfe, the president of We Energies and Wisconsin Public Service, will leave Milwaukee-based WEC Energy Group at the end of the year, the utility said in a securities filing on Friday.

Metcalfe notified the company “that he and his family have made the difficult decision to relocate to Australia for personal reasons,” the filing said.

In a message to employees, WEC Energy Group executive chairman Gale Klappa and chief executive officer Kevin Fletcher said Metcalfe “will remain fully engaged in carrying out his responsibilities through the end of this year, and he will continue to support the company until his retirement in July, 2022.”

WEC Energy Group said a new president for its utility subsidiaries would be named later this year.

Metcalfe was named president of the two utilities in November 2018, giving him responsibility for business operations that generated $5.47 billion in electric and natural gas revenues last year and nearly 58% of net income for the company.

He joined Wisconsin Energy Corp. in 2004 as vice president of We Power. He served as vice president – Oak Creek from 2011 through 2013, giving him responsibility for operations and maintenance at the coal-fueled power plant.

“He has been instrumental in leading a number of our most important initiatives, including construction oversight of the Power the Future units at the Oak Creek Campus,” Klappa and Fletcher said in their message.

In 2014, Metcalfe was named senior vice president – power generation for We Energies in 2014 and continued in a similar role when WEC Energy Group was formed in 2015. He was executive vice president for We Energies and WPS from 2016 to 2018.

Prior to joining Wisconsin Electric, Metcalfe worked at Mirant Corp., leading the development of more than 3,000 megawatts of generating capacity in Asia and Australia.

He also serves on the boards of Big Brothers, Big Sisters of Metro Milwaukee and the United Performing Arts Fund.