We Energies nears completion of $192 million liquified natural gas facility in Ixonia

By
-
Pictured to the right is a trio of absorption towers.

We Energies is about two months away from starting operations at its newest liquified natural gas (LNG) facility in Ixonia. Construction on the $192 million facility started in 2021. The company expects to see $200 million in savings once the new LNG plant is online next February. There is another LNG plant in Bluff Creek,

