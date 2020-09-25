WCTC narrows presidential search to two finalists

Waukesha County Technical College’s board has narrowed the search for its next president to two finalists.

The two candidates are Richard Barnhouse, vice president of student services and enrollment management at State College of Florida, and Laurie Borowicz, president of Kishwaukee College in Malta, Illinois. They were selected from a pool of 60 applicants.

Kaylen Betzig, who has led WCTC since 2014, announced in January she plans to retire at the end of December.

“The district board is pleased to bring forward two candidates who truly represent the leadership qualities WCTC and the larger college community are seeking in a president,” said David Lancaster, chair of the WCTC district board. “Both of these leaders are focused on student and employer success; relationship building inside and outside the college; a welcoming, inclusive and responsive college for all; and strong stewardship on behalf of taxpayers.”

WCTC plans to host interviews and “meet the candidate” events on Monday, Oct. 5.

Barnhouse has been in his role at State College of Florida since 2016. Previously, he was associate vice chancellor for student affairs and enrollment management at the University of Wisconsin Colleges from 2011 to 2016, dean of students at Moraine Park Technical College from 2007 to 2011, and assistant campus dean for administrative services at UW-Sheboygan from 2004 to 2007.

Borowicz has led Kishwaukee College since 2016. Previously, she spent 16 years in various roles at Northcentral Technical College in Wausau, including vice president of student services from 2009 to 2016, dean of K-16 relations and student success from 2007 to 2009, and director of K-12 programs from 1999 to 2007.

Executive search firm Don Stevens + Associates is helping WCTC with the process.