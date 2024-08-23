WCTC launches $6 million fundraising campaign for applied AI lab

and its foundation are looking to raise $6 million for the WCTC Applied AI Lab, the college announced Thursday. Renovation and remodeling work for the Applied AI Lab, which is set to open this fall, is not yet complete. The lab will have "state-of-the-art offices, technology and equipment to advance AI, conference rooms, huddle spaces, open workstations, collaboration and incubation space, along with a dedicated entrance," according to WCTC's news release. The space will also house its gALPHA and gBETA Applied AI Lab accelerator. The project's second phase would add a second level for AI-centered classrooms, collaboration spaces and an AI concept center. That area "will become the new home for students enrolled in Artificial Intelligence and Business Information Technology programs with a concentration in AI, data, cybersecurity and related topics," according to the news release. “We are thrilled to lead this capital campaign, support this transformative project, and look forward to its incredible impact on our students, businesses and community,” said, executive director of the WCTC Foundation, in the news release. The Harry V. Quadracci family’s Windhover Foundation has already donated $1 million to kick off the campaign, according to the news release. Harry Quadracci founded Sussex-based Quad, which has been a "long-time" supporter of WCTC, according to the news release. "AI has the potential to revolutionize industries, improve work processes and increase efficiencies; it’s changing how we work,” said, chairman, president and CEO of Quad. “Like Quad, WCTC is always looking at ways to innovate. We are honored to play a part in the creation of the Applied AI Lab, which will further the college’s ongoing mission to transform the future of higher education to meet the diverse needs of today’s learners and our region’s businesses.”