WB Warehousing & Logistics to close its Wauwatosa facility

Allenton, Wisconsin-based WB Warehousing & Logistics, a third-party logistics company providing warehousing, material handling, distribution and food packaging services, plans to close its Wauwatosa facility located at 11800 W. Burleigh St.
The closure is the result of losing a customer at that location, according to a WARN notice filed by the company with Wisconsin’s Department of Workforce Development. The closure is expected to result in 33 positions being permanently eliminated. Layoffs are expected to take place beginning Sept. 2 through Dec. 31.
The Wauwatosa facility was built in 1960 and is 596,323 square feet, according to the company’s website.
The company could not be immediately reached for comment Tuesday.