Wauwatosa liquor store to expand into Mequon

Ray’s Wine & Spirits will open a new location in Mequon at 7555 W. Mequon Road, formerly The Finial retail building, according to city documents.

The long standing 13,500-square-foot building will adhere to the same business model as Ray’s Wauwatosa location at 8930 W. North Ave. Ray’s in Mequon will sell wine, spirits, and beer but will additionally offer fine cheeses, meats and other packaged foods in a deli-like setting. The store will have capacity to accommodate 32 guests in a designated classroom for classes on wine, beer and cocktail-making. Classes will be held twice weekly similar to the cadence of classes at Ray’s in Wauwatosa. The space will also be available to rent for events.

Karen Bell, owner and executive chef of Bavette La Boucherie in Milwaukee’s Historic Third Ward, consulted on the project with Ray’s co-owners Orey and Rick Laev.

- Advertisement -

Construction will start in January and the space is expected to open in late summer this year, Orey said.

The two-story building will undergo several updates including new exterior wood siding, new larger cutters and buried discharge, final repairs to the roof, parking lot repairs including sealing and striping, and new landscaping to Town Center standards, according to city documents.

After 63 years in business, the new Mequon location will be Ray’s first expansion beyond its flagship Wauwatosa store. After months of consideration, the unique Mequon building was an ideal place to expand the business, Orey said.

- Advertisement -

The store will operate Monday – Thursday, 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. and Sundays from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

With more space inside the building and in the parking lot, Orey hopes to offer more classes and opportunities to rent the venue for private parties.