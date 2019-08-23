Wauwatosa chamber names Joan Hansen new executive director, CEO

Joan Hansen is the new executive director and chief executive officer of the Wauwatosa Chamber of Commerce, the group announced this week.

Hansen succeeds former Wauwatosa mayor Terry Estness, who has been the chamber’s part-time director the last eight years, according to a news release.

“Joan brings a wealth of experience to this position that will help us increase advocacy and support for our membership,” Guy Mascari, president of the chamber’s board of directors, said in the release.

Hansen has experience in management and policy positions at various state agencies and organizations. She was a senior policy adviser at the Wisconsin Housing and Economic Development Authority and former deputy secretary of the Wisconsin Department of Children and Families. She also worked for more than a decade at Wisconsin Manufacturers & Commerce, the state’s chamber of commerce.

In her new role, Hansen will focus on growing the chamber’s membership, programs and its profile in Wauwatosa and surrounding communities. She was selected by the board on Aug. 15, after the chamber received more than 60 applications. Hansen officially starts her new responsibilities Sept. 3.

The Wauwatosa chamber was established in 1939.