Wauwatosa-based NanoAffix Science taking part in Water Council’s startup accelerator

Wauwatosa-based NanoAffix Science is among a group of 10 international startups that have been selected to take part in The Water Council’s accelerator, BREW 2.0.

The BREW 2.0 Post-Accelerator program focuses on late-stage water technology startups that are ready to enter the market or that have early sales.

NanoAffix Science has developed technology for real time detection of contaminants in drinking water. Graphene-based sensors with nanometer-thick layers enable rapid and inexpensive quantitative onsite testing for lead in tap water.

The company has also previously received $100,000 worth of state and federal funding to help commercialize their product through the federal Small Business Innovation Research and Small Business Technology Transfer programs.

The BREW 2.0 program provides startups with multiple weeks of targeted virtual training and follow-up training throughout the year to help them build connections and grow capacity. The companies will present their innovations at a virtual pitch event for water industry professionals and investors Thursday, June 23.

“BREW 2.0 is one of several programs we offer to foster freshwater technology innovation to help solve global water challenges,” said Karen Frost, The Water Council vice president of economic development and innovation. “We are proud of the variety of participants this year, both in the problems they’re addressing and their geographical origins.”

The other nine startups taking place in the BREW 2.0 program include: