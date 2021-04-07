Wauwatosa-based Medical Technology Management Institute names new president

The Medical Technology Management Institute, a continuing education provider based in the Milwaukee County Research Park, has named Jay Mazurowski as its new president.Mazurowski most recently was deputy executive director at AHRA: The Association for Medical Imaging Management, a professional development program for leaders in medical imaging management, where he also was president of the board of directors. He also spent 15 years as the director of radiology services for Concord Hospital and Concord Imaging Centers.MTMI Global was formerly affiliated with Herzing University until it was acquired by the Houston-basedCollege of Health Care Professions. In 2020, it moved its headquarters from Herzing’s Menomonee Falls headquarters to 10361 Innovation Drive in Wauwatosa.MTMI provides more than 6,000 continuing education and training programs annually for medical imaging and radiology professionals. It also provides access to on-demand education and training in growing fields including radiography, ultrasound, MRI, and now biomedical engineering.MTMI says it has seen increasing demand from frontline health care workers to upskill during the pandemic.“Over the past three decades, I’ve seen first hand the dedication and resilience of our nation's health care professionals,” Mazurowski said. “Our nation is in need of qualified health care professionals now more than ever. We intend to continue increasing access to the resources and technology necessary to support them and their patients, by providing flexible training in new and innovative modalities.”The institute said it continues to expand into new health care technology training, including biomedical equipment technician training, and offers online competency tests, virtual conferences and livestreams seminar hybrids. During the pandemic, its virtual seminar attendance has increased by 300%.“The past year has forced our health care system and its employees to respond to unprecedented challenges that have required innovation and new technologies,” said Jon Patterson, president of CHCP Digital Services and managing director of MTMI Global. “Jay is a mission-driven professional, bringing with him diverse experience and insight that can help ensure we are meeting the changing demands of medical imaging education leaders, physicists, physicians and biomedical professionals as they work to provide quality care using the best technology and tools available.”