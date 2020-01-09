Medical Technology Management Institute opens HQ in Milwaukee County Research Park

The Medical Technology Management Institute, a Menomonee Falls-based division of the College of Health Care Professions, has opened its new headquarters in the Milwaukee County Research Park.

MTMI Global, which formerly was affiliated with Herzing University until it was acquired by Houston-based CHCP a year ago, recently relocated its office from Herzing University’s Menomonee Falls headquarters to 10361 Innovation Drive in Wauwatosa.

The institute provides continuing education in the fields of medical imaging and health care technologies. It offers more than 7,000 programs for professions including technologists, mammographers, sonographers, medical physicists and physicians. It has 11 full-time employees.

MTMI said its new office will be used to train medical imaging health care professionals both onsite and online.

“As the need for qualified professionals in the health care industry continues to increase, MTMI Global’s commitment to flexibility and multimodality is more important than ever to providing continuing education training for licensure requirements to professional students in the field of medical imaging” said Jon Patterson, president of CHCP Digital Services, Online & Medical Technology Management Institute. “The opening of this new international headquarters reflects our work to partner with employers from across the globe to deliver customized, on-demand skills education and training that meets the needs of each professional student.”

Patterson noted that the research park positions MTMI near complementary companies, including GE Healthcare, hospitals and other health care-related businesses.

MTMI also announced the opening of a new regional office in Houston in addition to its new Milwaukee office.