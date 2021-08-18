Waukesha County Technical College to create new CNC training center with $500,000 grant

Waukesha County Technical College plans to create a new CNC training center on its Pewaukee campus and fund scholarships with a recent $540,000 grant from the Gene Haas Foundation.

The California-based foundation, which was established by the founder and chief executive officer of Haas Automation, Inc., awarded $500,000 to WCTC for the new Gene Haas CNC Training Center, which will include updated labs and classrooms. The remaining $40,000 will be used for scholarships for prospective manufacturing students and those currently enrolled in WCTC’s Machine Tool Operation, Tool and Die and CNC Setup Technician programs.

“These donations will greatly enhance the students’ experience in the college’s manufacturing programs, helping them as they pursue their degrees in these high tech, hands-on fields,” said Mike Shiels, dean of the School of Applied Technologies.

The Gene Haas Foundation funds scholarship grants, sponsors CNC competitions and partners with CNC training programs nationwide.