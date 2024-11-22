Login
Entrepreneurship & Small Business

Waukesha-based The TabEASE Co. acquires chain of central Wisconsin smoke shops

Company plans to convert five shops into dispensaries

Ashley Smart
By Ashley Smart
The TabEASE Co.'s Milwaukee dispensary. Image courtesy of The TabEASE Co.
Waukesha-based The TabEASE Co., a manufacturer of THC-derived products, has acquired a chain of smoke shops with locations throughout central Wisconsin. The TabEASE Co. now owns Discount Smokes stores located in Wisconsin Dells, Portage, Baraboo, Sauk City and Friendship. These smoke shops will be converted into dispensaries, selling The TabEASE Co.’s entire lineup of products.

