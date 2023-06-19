From Concept to Completion: The TabEASE Co.

Waukesha-based manufacturer The TabEASE Co. has found its own niche within the legal cannabis industry with its pharmaceutical-grade, flavored pressed pills that contain delta-8-tetrahydrocannabinol, or THC, a psychoactive substance found in the Cannabis sativa plant. The 2018 federal Farm Bill legalized hemp and CBD products; delta-8 THC is typically sourced from hemp. Last year, TabEASE

Waukesha-based manufacturer The TabEASE Co. has found its own niche within the legal cannabis industry with its pharmaceutical-grade, flavored pressed pills that contain delta-8-tetrahydrocannabinol, or THC, a psychoactive substance found in the Cannabis sativa plant. The 2018 federal Farm Bill legalized hemp and CBD products; delta-8 THC is typically sourced from hemp. Last year, TabEASE completed $1.6 million in sales. The process of creating THC pills was several years in the making for Jeremy Smith, president of The tabEASE Co., who says he was among the first people in the Midwest to make delta-8 THC. Smith started manufacturing THC vapes and gummies before finally landing on his flagship product: pressed THC pills in flavors like sour green apple and rainbow sherbet.

2020: Smith was first exposed to the legal cannabis industry in 2020 when he visited a dispensary in Oregon with his fiancé. Soon after, he began making delta-8 THC in Wisconsin. Having a background in chemistry, he started working on extraction methods and concentrating the oil that comes from cannabis plants. The company began selling hundreds of kilograms of its product. August 2021: The TabEASE Co. moved into its 20,000-square-foot headquarters facility in Waukesha. About 5,000 square feet is dedicated lab space. 2022: Smith shifted into manufacturing pressed THC pills after finding out other companies were attempting to imitate his original delta-8 THC products, including vapes and gummies. The first step in the manufacturing process is to turn oil distillate into a fine powder. This creates a homogonous powder for pressing tablets. “I made a quarter-million gummies. Manufacturing them is kind of a pain in the butt, so I stopped to think what the cheapest and most convenient edible product could be,” said Smith. 2022: This photo shows a machine pressing the powder into the delta-8 THC tablets. The pills must have the right texture and hardness while bringing out flavor. TabEASE can manufacture about 30,000 tablets per hour. February 2023: The final step in manufacturing TabEASE pressed THC pills was designing a child-resistant package that is appealing to adults. The company currently sells its products online and at 200 retailers in Wisconsin and Illinois.

