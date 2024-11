Waukesha-based San-A-Care acquired by New Jersey distributor

Waukesha-based San-A-Care , a distributor of cleaning and janitorial supplies, has been acquired by Jersey City, New Jersey-basedfor an undisclosed price. Imperial Dade is a distributor of food service packaging supplies, industrial products, and janitorial supplies in North America. San-A-Care, owned and operated byand, first opened in 1964. “Imperial Dade stands as a market leader in our industry, distinguished by a robust organizational culture and exceptional service quality," said Ron Mirenda, chief executive officer of San-A-Care. "We are eager to explore this opportunity to expand our operations and enhance customer service as a valued member of the Imperial Dade platform." Following the acquisition, San-A-Care customers can expect to have access to a more diverse range of products, according to a Tuesday announcement. "We are pleased to announce our partnership with Ron and Matt, along with the exceptional team at San-A-Care," said, CEO of Imperial Dade. "We look forward to contributing to the company’s ongoing profitable growth in Milwaukee and across the United States."