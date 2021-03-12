Waukesha-based Octane Coffee hopes to launch automated coffee drive-thru in City of Pewaukee

By
Brandon Anderegg
-
Octane Coffee's automated systems can make and serve coffee to customers in less than 30 seconds. Photo by Brandon Anderegg.
A Waukesha-based startup delivering coffee to customers through its automated kitchen and contactless drive-thru hopes to launch its first operation in City of Pewaukee this summer. Octane Coffee’s automated systems can serve coffee, tea, smoothies…

Brandon Anderegg
http://biztimes.com
Brandon covers startups, technology, manufacturing. He previously worked as a general assignment and court reporter for The Freeman in Waukesha. Brandon graduated from UW-Milwaukee’s journalism, advertising and media studies program with an emphasis in journalism. He enjoys live music, playing guitar and loves to hacky sack.

