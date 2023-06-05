Waukesha-based Aries Industries sells water well camera division to Fresno firm

Waukesha-based Aries Industries Inc., a manufacturer of robotic inspection and rehabilitation equipment for underground infrastructure, has sold its water well camera division to Fresno, California-based Laval Underground Surveys for an undisclosed price.
Citing “significant growth” in its core business, which consists of wastewater inspection and rehabilitation product lines, Aries decided to sell its non-core water well assets. In a Monday announcement, company leadership said the sale will allow Aries to continue focusing on developing solutions for these rapidly growing product lines.
“Aries Industries is on a strong growth trajectory, thanks to our customers, dealers and employees,” said Larry Brown, president and chief executive officer of Aries Industries. “The innovative solutions our team has produced in recent years have shifted the technology landscape of wastewater inspection and rehabilitation. The growth within these product lines validates that they are the future of the company. We will continue to sharpen our focus and commitment on growing our digital wastewater inspection and rehabilitation product offerings.”
Laval Underground Surveys is a manufacturer of portable and vehicle-based water well video inspection systems. The company will immediately assume responsibility for Aries Industries’ water well quotes, parts, service, support and warranty. Through the acquisition, LUS will enhance its research and development capabilities and expedite product innovation.
“Since introducing the world’s first water well inspection camera over 70 years ago, we have continuously driven the industry forward through innovation, superior products, and exceptional customer service," said Garrett Jones, president of LUS. "This acquisition marks the next chapter in our journey as we continue to grow and evolve."