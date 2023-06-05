Waukesha-based Aries Industries sells water well camera division to Fresno firm

By
-
Aries Industries in Waukesha. Image courtesy of Google Maps.

Waukesha-based Aries Industries Inc., a manufacturer of robotic inspection and rehabilitation equipment for underground infrastructure, has sold its water well camera division to Fresno, California-based Laval Underground Surveys for an undisclosed price. Citing “significant growth” in its core business, which consists of wastewater inspection and rehabilitation product lines, Aries decided to sell its non-core water

Want to Read the Entire Article?

Become a BizTimes Insider today and get immediate access to our subscriber-only content and much more.

Become an Insider Now

Already an Insider? Log In

Or purchase a bypass link here

Ashley Smart
Ashley covers startups, technology and manufacturing for BizTimes. She was previously the managing editor of the News Graphic and Washington County Daily News. In past reporting roles, covering education at The Waukesha Freeman, she received several WNA awards. She is a UWM graduate. In her free time, Ashley enjoys watching independent films, tackling a new recipe in the kitchen and reading a good book.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

No posts to display