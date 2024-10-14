Water Well Solutions of Wisconsin and Illinois acquired by California firm

Water Well Solutions of Wisconsin and Illinois
has been acquired by San Dimas, California-based General Pump Company
, a provider of utility water well and pump services for water infrastructure projects in southern California.
Terms of the deal were not disclosed.
Water Well Solutions, with dual headquarters in Oconomowoc and Elburn, Illinois, provides well and pump maintenance for utilities and industrial water users throughout the Midwest.
The acquisition will allow both companies to scale through combined resources, talent and knowledge, according to an announcement from both organizations. Both Water Well Solutions and General Pump Company will continue operating under their existing names and locations.
“For nearly a quarter of a century, Water Well Solutions has stood by utilities, cities, and manufacturers to keep their water flowing,” said Mike Judkins
, Water Well Solutions founder and president. “From the start we’ve proudly innovated and brought new ideas and technologies to the industry, and we’re excited to continue the tradition of innovation with General Pump Company. Both companies share the same ethos of long-term, data-driven service with the best equipment and dedicated, experienced field technicians in the industry.”
The acquisition was led by Los Angeles-based Sylmar Group
, a water-focused company that makes multi-decade investments in water service and technology businesses. Sylmar Group will support both companies’ continued expansion nationwide.
Following the transaction, Water Well Solutions has named Brian Snelten
general manager. He joins company leaders including Judkins and Todd Kerr.