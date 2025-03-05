Water Council president and CEO will retire later this year

Dean Amhaus, the president and CEO of The Water Council, a Milwaukee-based nonprofit dedicated to solving global water challenges, will step down from the role later this year.
Amhaus has led The Water Council for 15 years, working to establish the Milwaukee region as a world hub for water-related research, education and economic development.
The organization's board will immediately begin a nationwide search for a new leader. Amhaus will continue working until a new CEO comes on board to ensure a smooth transition.
“Leading The Water Council from its inception to its position as a global leader today has been an extraordinary honor and privilege,” Amhaus said. “This achievement would not have been possible without the dedication of my early fellow co-founders, an exceptional board of directors composed of industry and academic leaders, countless partners and friends worldwide, and, of course, a tireless staff committed to establishing Milwaukee as a true global water hub.”
Amhaus played a key role in the formation of The Water Council in 2009 and became its first staff person in 2010. Since then, he has built The Water Council’s programming, grown its international network and worked to raise Milwaukee’s reputation as one of the world's water technology hubs.
In 2023, Amhaus received BizTimes Media's Regional Spirit Award.
“The Water Council would not exist without Dean’s vision and dedication,” said Scott Beightol, The Water Council board chairman. “His contributions to the water technology sector and water stewardship have created a lasting legacy in Milwaukee, Wisconsin and the United States, while simultaneously elevating our region’s influence globally.”
The Water Council board is forming a search committee to find the organization's next leader.
Holiday flash sale! Subscribe to BizTimes and save 40%!
Limited time offer. New subscribers only.
Bookmarks for Subscribers Only
Bookmarking is only available for paid BizTimes subscribers. Please log in or subscribe.