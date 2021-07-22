Washington state apartment investor buys two more buildings in The Brewery district for $53 million

Kirkland, Washington-based Weidner Apartment Homes
clearly has its eye on The Brewery
district in downtown Milwaukee.
An affiliate of Weidner has acquired the Vim + Vigor
apartments, 926 W. Juneau Ave. and 1003 W. Winnebago Ave., for $53 million, according to state records. Weidner now owns and operates around 375 units in The Brewery.
Vim + Vigor have 274 dwellings total, ranging in size from "micro" to three-bedroom units. Indianapolis-based Milhaus developed Vim + Vigor
. An affiliate of Milhaus
sold the buildings to Weidner.
The acquisition of Vim + Vigor comes about a month after Weidner acquired the 100-unit Frederick Lofts
, 840 W. Juneau Ave., from Brookfield-based MLG Capital
for $18.5 million.
Weidner did not immediately respond to a request for comment.
The company is marketing all three apartment buildings under the name Vim + Vigor Lofts
.
Weidner has been unrelenting in acquiring Milwaukee-area apartment communities.
In 2017, it bought two apartment complexes
on Milwaukee’s northwest side for $29.2 million total, and shortly thereafter it acquired the St. James Place Apartments
for $24.5 million.
In 2018, it bought the Avenir apartments
downtown for $22.3 million, where it plans to develop more units
. It also bought the River House Apartments
around that time for $58 million.
In 2019, it acquired the Latitude Apartments
for $13.7 million, and it bought the Stitchweld Apartments
for $54.3 million.