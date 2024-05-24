Ward Manufacturing to close West Allis facility

Blossburg, Pennsylvania-based Ward Manufacturing, a maker of pipe joining components, will close its West Allis facility located at 1900 S. 89th St. The plant’s closure will affect 62 employees, who will lose their jobs, according to a WARN notice submitted to the Wisconsin Department of Workforce Development. The employees are not represented by a union.

Blossburg, Pennsylvania-based, a maker of pipe joining components, will close its West Allis facility located at 1900 S. 89St. The plant’s closure will affect 62 employees, who will lose their jobs, according to a WARN notice submitted to the Wisconsin Department of Workforce Development. The employees are not represented by a union. The plant closure is scheduled for Aug. 1. In February, Ward Manufacturing was acquired by Oak Brook, Illinois-based, a provider of flow management solutions. Representatives with the company were not immediately available for comment Thursday.