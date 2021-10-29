Wangard sells Sherwin Williams building at Freshwater Plaza for $2.41 million

Wauwatosa-based Wangard Partners Inc.
has sold the Sherwin Williams paint store building in the Freshwater Plaza
mixed-use district in Milwaukee's Walker's Point neighborhood.
State records show Freshwater Plaza Corp., an affiliate of Wangard, sold the retail building at 1212 S. First St. for $2.41 million. The buyer is a Houston, Texas-based investors group named US-Stable-P1 1212 South 1ST Street Milwaukee LLC.
The 3,500-square-foot Sherwin Williams store opened in 2018 on an outlot of the development.
Freshwater Plaza also includes a 46,280-square foot Cermak Fresh Market grocery store, a future Summit Credit Union branch
and a four-story building containing first-floor retail and 76 apartments.
The development lies on the site of a former industrial foundry, northeast of South First Street and East Greenfield Avenue. It is in a growing area of Walker's Point, just west of the UW-Milwaukee School of Freshwater Sciences and the future headquarters campus of Komatsu Mining Corp.
Representatives of Wangard did not immediately respond to a request for comment on the deal. The buyer could not be reached.