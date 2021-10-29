Wangard sells Sherwin Williams building at Freshwater Plaza for $2.41 million

3,500-square-foot retail building was built in 2018

By
Alex Zank
-
Sherwin Williams paint store at Freshwater Plaza, Milwaukee. Credit: Google
Wauwatosa-based Wangard Partners Inc. has sold the Sherwin Williams paint store building in the Freshwater Plaza mixed-use district in Milwaukee's Walker's Point neighborhood. State records show Freshwater Plaza Corp., an affiliate of Wangard, sold the…

Alex Zank
Alex Zank covers commercial and residential real estate for BizTimes. Alex previously worked for Farm Equipment magazine and also covered statewide construction news at The Daily Reporter. He graduated from the University of Wisconsin-Eau Claire, where he studied journalism, political science and economics. Having grown up in rural western Wisconsin, Alex loves all things outdoors, including camping, hiking, four-wheeling and hunting.

