Wangard purchases New Berlin manufacturing site that ABB is vacating

An affiliate of Wauwatosa-based commercial real estate firm Wangard Partners acquired a New Berlin plant that is being vacated by manufacturer ABB , which is transferring operations to the company’s new $100 million plant elsewhere in the city. The facility, located at 16250 W. Glendale Drive, was sold to Wangard for $10.85 million, according to state property records. ABB, a Switzerland-based automation and technology firm, built a complex at 18200 W. Lincoln Ave., where it will move the operations currently based out of the Glendale Drive facility. The Glendale Drive property is 21 acres and includes 152,600 square feet of industrial space and a 33,455 square-foot, two-story office facility. The manufacturing facility is expandable to over 255,000 square feet, according to a previous listing from Newmark . Representatives from Wangard did not respond to request for comment.