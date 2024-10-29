ABB opens new $100 million facility at New Berlin campus

Swiss automation and electrification companyhas opened a new $100 million facility at its New Berlin campus, located at 18200 W. Lincoln Ave. The new facility serves as the headquarters for ABB’s U.S. motion business, which manufacturers drives, motors, generators, mechanical power transmission products and digital powertrain solutions for a variety of industries including mining, power and oil and gas. ABB is a global company that operates through four divisions: electrification products, robotics and motion, industrial automation and power grids. The New Berlin campus will be home to more than 700 ABB employees, who are still moving into the facility. The company is expected to add 100 new jobs there over the next three years. The facility will support growth in ABB’s largest market, electric drives, by allowing for increased production. Drives are essentially computers that control electric motors. This product category is seeing increasing demand due to an ongoing desire both in the United States and globally to reduce emissions, according to company leaders. “ABB is strengthening America’s infrastructure and introducing new, cleaner technologies to help customers boost competitiveness while lowering their carbon footprint,” said, president of ABB’s U.S. Motion Business Area and Global Drive Products Division. “We are also using technology to run our own factory cleaner with building design features such as solar power, geothermal heat pumps and modern HVAC systems, and advanced building controls.” Following the latest addition, ABB’s New Berlin campus now includes 159,000 square feet of factory space, 300,000 square feet of warehouse space, and 83,000 square feet of office space. There is also 90,000 square feet of space available for future expansion. “ABB is a technology leader in electrification and automation and the U.S. market is an important growth engine for our business,” said, president of ABB’s Motion Business Area. “Investment in this modern manufacturing facility gives ABB access to a highly qualified workforce, strengthens localized supply chains, and keeps us close to our customers.” [gallery size="full" td_select_gallery_slide="slide" ids="599649,599648,599650,599651,599652,599653,599654,599655,599656,599657,599658,599659"]